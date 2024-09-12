D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 177.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 171,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $399.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.43. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $235.79 and a 12 month high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

