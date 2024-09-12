Daniel W. Maudlin Sells 6,744 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,922.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $759.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Haynes International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.