Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.45.

Shares of DRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

