Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper purchased 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

