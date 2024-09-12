David H. Devilliers III Sells 1,725 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,349.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FRP Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $28.59 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a PE ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FRPH
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FRP
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.