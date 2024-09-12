David H. Devilliers III Sells 1,725 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $49,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,349.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FRP Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $28.59 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a PE ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 968,822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 98.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

