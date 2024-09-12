Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Davis Commodities alerts:

Davis Commodities Price Performance

Shares of DTCK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 16,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Davis Commodities has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.