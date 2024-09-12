Defira Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Defira has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Defira has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $2.75 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defira token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Defira Token Profile

Defira was first traded on February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00181914 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

