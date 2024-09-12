Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.54 and last traded at $111.69. Approximately 3,967,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 10,382,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,342,822 shares of company stock worth $812,586,596. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 889,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

