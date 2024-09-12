Dennis Pollack Acquires 1,950 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Pollack bought 1,950 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Provident Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of PVBC stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.45.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PVBC
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Bancorp
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Roblox Really Grow to 1 Billion Active Daily Users?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Biotech Breakout: Stocks for Your Watchlist
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Isn’t Playing Around: It’s Building Value
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.