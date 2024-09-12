Dennis Pollack Acquires 1,950 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Pollack bought 1,950 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $178.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1,670.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

