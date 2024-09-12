Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.79 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

