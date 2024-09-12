Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.22

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1639049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after purchasing an additional 138,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after acquiring an additional 699,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.