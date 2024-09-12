DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $68.47 on Thursday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock worth $315,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.