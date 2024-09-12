Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Up 1.9%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 18,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 31,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17. The firm has a market cap of C$16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 38.13% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0077843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

