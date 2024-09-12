DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,808 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of DigitalBridge Group worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

