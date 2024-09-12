DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.62. Approximately 1,298,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,111,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,912,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

