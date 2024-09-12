Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.40

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 308674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

