Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

