Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.33. 309,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,100,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $72,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.