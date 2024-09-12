Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 10,848,045 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
