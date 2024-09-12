Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.41. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 10,848,045 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

