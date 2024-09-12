Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,044,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

