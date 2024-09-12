Divi (DIVI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230,650.00

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Divi has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Divi has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $230,650.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,020,664,969 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,019,937,400.141728. The last known price of Divi is 0.00118725 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $230,060.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

