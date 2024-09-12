Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$136.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOL. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.18.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 303,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.75. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.76 and a twelve month high of C$137.72. The firm has a market cap of C$38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total value of C$922,050.45. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. Insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

