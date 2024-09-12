Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$143.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

DOL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.33. 303,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,454. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$89.76 and a 52-week high of C$137.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.