Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 5,865 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $89,910.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,323,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,916,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

Donegal Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.94 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.39.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 431.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

