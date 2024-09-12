Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) to Release Earnings on Friday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PLOW opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $620.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

