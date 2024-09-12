Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Up 2,135.0% in August

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 2,135.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 17.1 %
DFLIW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,389. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Dragonfly Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
