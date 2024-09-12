Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

TSE:DRM opened at C$28.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$16.53 and a 12-month high of C$29.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of C$178.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 2.015625 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

