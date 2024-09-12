Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.86) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.35) to GBX 1,325 ($17.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,214.17 ($15.88).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,205 ($15.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 959 ($12.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($17.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,628.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,197.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,116.66.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

