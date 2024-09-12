Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 186,418 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 5th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 400 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
