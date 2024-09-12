Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc Sells 186,418 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,593,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, September 5th, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 400 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 182.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

