DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €33.56 ($36.88) and last traded at €33.98 ($37.34). Approximately 136,928 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.24 ($37.63).
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.68 and a 200-day moving average of €37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.
