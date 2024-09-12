Dymension Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.32 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Dymension has a market cap of $265.35 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,107,270 coins and its circulating supply is 202,546,879 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,090,705 with 202,503,005 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.31571411 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $10,605,020.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

