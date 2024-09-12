Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.