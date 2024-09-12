Dynex (DNX) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Dynex (DNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Dynex has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $30.81 million and $765,523.77 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,274,483 coins and its circulating supply is 95,277,515 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,250,878.18336174. The last known price of Dynex is 0.31238074 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $619,444.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

