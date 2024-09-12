e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 0.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.12 and last traded at $114.17. 1,011,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,720,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average is $178.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

