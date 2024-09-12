Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CEO Luke E. Sims Buys 2,000 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CEO Luke E. Sims bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $19,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,256.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital increased its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

