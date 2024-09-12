Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price Up 3%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.99 and last traded at $249.94. 142,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 310,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.74.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $88,925,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $71,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Materials by 61.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

