Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.