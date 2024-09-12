Eagle Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

