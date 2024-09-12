Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

