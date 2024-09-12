Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $1.98 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,903,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

