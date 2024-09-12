Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $3.10 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

