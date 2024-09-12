Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Eagle Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW opened at $103.18 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

