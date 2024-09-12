Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 12,279 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $561.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

