Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 140 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after purchasing an additional 497,079 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $920.89 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $831.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $875.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

