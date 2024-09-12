Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EVN stock remained flat at $11.08 on Thursday. 14,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.