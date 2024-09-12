Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN stock remained flat at $11.08 on Thursday. 14,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

