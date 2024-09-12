eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.01

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.01 and last traded at $59.90, with a volume of 1132101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $71,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

