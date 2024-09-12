Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

EGTYF stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.