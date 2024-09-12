Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
EGTYF stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
About Eguana Technologies
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eguana Technologies
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.