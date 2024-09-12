Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,245.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after buying an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.