Eleco Plc (ELCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eleco Stock Performance

Shares of ELCO stock opened at GBX 130.18 ($1.70) on Thursday. Eleco has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.50 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of £107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,339.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

