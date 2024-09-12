Eleco Plc (ELCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Eleco Stock Performance
Shares of ELCO stock opened at GBX 130.18 ($1.70) on Thursday. Eleco has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.50 ($1.88). The company has a market capitalization of £107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,339.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.
About Eleco
