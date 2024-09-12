Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,480 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 118,359 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $66,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

EA opened at $143.70 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

